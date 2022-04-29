TO BE BUILT!!! Slated for construction in one of Missoula's private areas is a high-quality home that will span 1,805 square feet of double-level living. The building will be installed with outdoor landscaping and interior hardwood flooring. The lower level will entail sheetrock material for incredible durability. You can opt to have the basement completely finished with cabinets, flooring paint, and so on.The floor plan offers a kitchen island with a sink, ample bench space, dual ovens, and a built-in microwave. This will be a part of the spacious open-plan living area, which also includes a dining room and family lounge.While arranging the plan, you will be given the chance to make this home your very own as you pick from an array of
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $810,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The property owner said people keep trying to remove the boards covering the windows.
"It doesn’t make sense to me. I feel like the most fundamental thing to our success is having an affordable place to live.”
The island includes three miles of shoreline, 45,000 square feet of living space and a dock with five boat slips, one with space for a 70-foot boat.
George J. Hirschenberger, of Missoula, died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Mary S. Monahan, 61, pleaded guilty in January to unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud or deception. She was fined $2,000 as part of the sentence.
The lawsuit was filed last fall by Clinton Community Church Pastor Brandon Huber.
Jeremy McKenzie, 36, was shot and killed on April 16 in a brief altercation with another man in the parking lot of the Snowslip Inn parking lot.
There's a years-long waiting list for Section 8 low-income housing vouchers in Missoula.
The investigations follow three alerts sent out last fall notifying the UM community of sexual assaults reported to campus police.
Johnny Lee Perry, who was 31, died after Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Evans fired lethal shots at him last August. Perry died from a gunshot wound to the back.