3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $815,000

Need some elbow room? This home on a full finished basement sits on a 1.53 acre lot with great views out over the valley and is only 5 minutes from town. There is a great deck and back yard. If you have an RV or boat there is space to park and the 2 car garage is an oversized so extra deep to fit large vehicles or toys and storage. The house has 2 bedrooms on the main, a remodeled kitchen and living area and a master suite that feels like going to the spa. Also right off the master bedroom is a small room that makes a great nursey or small home office. The family room downstairs is impressive with a gas fireplace, bedroom, full bath, 2nd small kitchen and bonus rooms. With over 3300 total sq ft and the vaulted ceilings this home is both spacious and very functional. Listed by KC Hart