Welcome to the Patton House! This is an extremely well maintained mountain modern home with expansive, incredible views. Floor to ceiling windows capture the entire Missoula Valley with endless, every changing views bursting with the most beautiful sunsets. When you enter this stunning home, you will notice that the contemporary design seamlessly blends with warm and inviting features with an eclectic living experience. The open-concept layout connects living spaces, emphasizing the spaciousness and flow of the home. The interior design effortlessly combines sleek, clean lines with organic elements, creating an ambiance that is both contemporary and inviting. This lock and leave 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has a complete sense of privacy and seclusion while living just short minutes from Downtown Missoula. Buttler creek is known for its expansive views, quiet mountain living just off the beaten path for a full Montana experience all while being close to modern amenities.