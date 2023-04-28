Impeccably maintained, with gorgeous Missoula views, 6613 Patton Court is one house you don't want to miss!! Better than new, this house shows like it is brand new, but has all of the bells and whistles that new construction doesn't include. Upon entering the house you will be greeted by a gorgeous kitchen with an open dining area and living room. The kitchen has ample counter space and a breakfast bar/island. The living room has expansive windows with panoramic views, remote controlled blinds and a gas fireplace. The primary bedroom is on the main floor and has a large closet with shelving, a bathroom with dual vanities and a large shower. There is also a half bath on the main level and a hallway to the 2 stall garage that comes with a storage bench, hanging storage rack, and a hot and cold water/hose hook up. There is also a deck off the living room that allows you to take in the scenery that this location provides. Downstairs there is a family room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is also a large laundry room downstairs with storage shelves and the washer and dryer are included. Outside is a patio with a hot tub and a fenced yard. Recent updates to this 2018 built home include: heated roof, updated lighting, added electrical, under cabinet lighting in the kitchen and more. HOA fees are $220/month and include lawn maintenance, mowing, and snow removal. For more information or to schedule a showing please call Alana Schaefer at 406.493.0066 or you real estate professional.