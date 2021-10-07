3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $829,000

There aren't any projects to do on this home! This is a gorgeous, move in ready remodeled home on 1.76 acres. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms with a large bonus room over the extra large 2 car garage. The master bedroom and bathroom are nothing short of stunning and are both huge. Master bath includes a double vanity, standalone tub, large tile shower, separate water closet and walk in closet. There are 2 bedrooms on the main floor with a shared jack and jill bathroom. The master and home office are located on the 2nd floor. The home has an open concept kitchen, dining and living room area with a fireplace as well as a large walk in butlers pantry. A large and stylish mudroom/laundry area is located just off of the garage. Outside the home has a large yard, 3 decks and a firepit area.