Nearly new sleek and modern 2-story home located adjacent to the University Golf Course and Mount Sentinel trails, in the highly desirable University neighborhood. Open concept living with concrete floors, radiant floor heat and mini split air conditioning. Side yard entry from the kitchen to patio and yard, back yard and hot tub access located off of main living area, decorative wall with gas fireplace and TV mount. Built-in speakers and central vac are an added bonus. Heated garage for hobbies or furry friends. Second level includes den with small deck next to primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom with soaking tub, tiled shower, and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and bonus room, ideal for at home office. Laundry area conveniently situated on the second level. Fenced and landscaped yard, mountain views from the second level, extra garage storage. Neutral base colors make selection of interior options with a light or vibrant palate a decorating breeze. Listed by Tory Dailey.