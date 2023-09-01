Welcome to the best of the Missoula lifestyle in this brand new freestanding home on Trail Blazer Loop! This home features excellent privacy and sweeping views from sunrise over the "M" to sunset over Lolo Peak and more! Enjoy all the benefits of a brand new home by award winning contractor SS Property Solutions, without any of the hassle of ongoing construction. This home is situated on a premier interior lot with tons of natural light and views over the city to the mountains. Come home to your finished garage, then enter the ground floor with a large entry area, two bedrooms, full bath, and laundry room. Then head up to the main level and enjoy the soaring 10' ceilings and windows, wide open floor plan, main level primary bedroom suite with a massive walk in closet and an elegant en suite bath. All finishes and materials are high end and truly stunning. The upper level features an office with more amazing views and access to the rooftop patio. Don't miss this amazing and unique home! Call Mike Kaptur at 406-546-6579 or your real estate professional.