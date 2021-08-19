3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $845,000

Highly desirable location at the end of the cul de sac, on almost a half acre! This custom home is designed specifically to take advantage of the beautiful mountain views. To be built by award winning Hoyt Homes, the contemporary home is designed to bring the out doors in. With expansive windows, open floor plan, high end finishes, and an executive out door patio, this home is what dreams are made of. Providing ample room for your toys, the triple car garage is 936 sq ft., The Invermere sub division also allows for shops and RV parking pads to assist your Montana life style.