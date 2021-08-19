 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $845,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $845,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $845,000

Highly desirable location at the end of the cul de sac, on almost a half acre! This custom home is designed specifically to take advantage of the beautiful mountain views. To be built by award winning Hoyt Homes, the contemporary home is designed to bring the out doors in. With expansive windows, open floor plan, high end finishes, and an executive out door patio, this home is what dreams are made of. Providing ample room for your toys, the triple car garage is 936 sq ft., The Invermere sub division also allows for shops and RV parking pads to assist your Montana life style.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News