Sitting on just over 11 acres, this 2019 custom home is as inviting as it is beautiful. The living, kitchen and dining area are all open concept and spacious with vaulted ceilings and large windows! The luxury vinyl plank flooring compliments the soothing grey tones in the home. There are gorgeous granite countertops, high end appliances and a lovely, textured tile backsplash. The design choices in this home were well thought out and intentional. This is evidenced by the modern wood burning stove in the corner that will keep you warm through the chilly winter months. The main level offers three spacious bedrooms and two full baths, both with custom tile. The lovely primary bedroom is large and the attached ensuite boasts a beautifully tiled shower, a water closet, double vanities and an elegant soaking tub. The laundry room is spacious and practical. Follow the staircase from the laundry room to a sweet bonus room which can serve a variety of purposes. The covered and decorated back porch might be the best "room" in the house! It is cozy and has heaters that make is a year round spot to sit and take in beauty of the acreage. The entire property is fenced and has excellent potential for raising animals.