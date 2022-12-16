Listed and Under Contract, Accepting Backups. Welcome to Missoula's newest micro-neighborhood no-shared-wall townhome development. Award-winning developer Scott Smith Property Solutions is building this amazing home. Trail Blazer is one block from the Good Food Store and bike trail and centrally located to all that Missoula has to offer. This home boasts high end materials and finishes. Some features include finished garage, 10' ceilings with 8' tall Andersen windows in the open concept living area, zoned HVAC, heated tile floors, tiled showers, custom cabinets, quartz tops, high end appliances and gas fireplaces. Enjoy the amazing views from the 2nd story covered patio or the 3rd story roof top patio. 3rd story patio is accessed by a 3rd story bonus room/office. Listed by Mike Kaptur
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $855,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The linebacker from Texas committed to MSU in October.
The new Double K Ranch Deli recently opened in the Paxson Plaza near Southgate Mall.
The Hammond Arcade on the corner of Higgins and Front was built in 1934, and the prime former El Cazador spot may soon have a new tenant.
James. G. Burleson, 50, is charged with two felonies and five misdemeanors.
If the county withdraws from the agreement, the state would face financial and logistical consequences, and criminal jurisdiction over tribal members on the Flathead Reservation would change hands.
A second Black Coffee Roasters location serving light food options is expected to open in January on the corner of Main and Pattee.
Amazon's first major investment in Montana will be an $8.1 million delivery center near Missoula that will create 100 jobs.
“There has been a distinct increase in 911 calls to these hot springs in the past two years that has required our immediate response."
A Lakeside-Somers Chamber of Commerce page targets April 2023 for the coaster’s opening.
The records will be reviewed by the judge and those found to be public documents will be turned over to the person who originally requested them.