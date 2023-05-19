OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY MAY 21ST 1-3 PM. Gorgeous new townhome being built in Freestone at the Stillwaters. 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathroom. This model has a great open main floor plan with great views out the large back windows and off the back patio. Here in May of 23 they are being framed. Buyers have the opportunity to completely design out the inside as they like. More than adequate allowances are given for the interior finishes. Price included landscaping. This unit (and the one next door) are premier lots as they are at the end of the cul de sac so no through traffic and have fantastic west facing views with no homes immediately behind. The builder is Edgell Building who has a long history in Missoula of quality builds. All photos are of previous units built in the same area. Note - these two units (2445 and 2449) will not be painted white. First buyer could help choose the color.