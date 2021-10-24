3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $859,000

A Montana dream property! Located on a private drive, this 3 bed home sits on 6.11 acres of timbered land with beautiful views of the Missoula valley below. Located within a short distance to the Bitterroot River, popular trailheads, a disc golf course this property is close to all things outdoors AND close to shopping, dining and Community Hospital. The home was designed to capture the views and natural light throughout making it feel bright and airy. The kitchen is open to a family room, eating nook and access to a side deck perfect for your first cup of coffee. The main suite is spacious, with a private deck, outdoor shower, and hookups for a hot tub . The sleeping porch has large screened doors just off the den inviting the outdoors in. This home is a perfect blend of fun and function