Imagine the ease of owning a luxury townhome in the Stillwaters Subdivision with access to the Clark Fork River and 35 acres of common area. Low-maintenance townhouse living with the desired privacy that Montana provides. NC Design Studio Architect has captured the essence of living in natural surroundings with both mountain and valley views from every window.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $865,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Due to a battle between the two garbage hauling companies, 13,000 tons of Missoula's trash have to go over a mountain pass to Helena every month.
After about four hours of deliberation, a Missoula jury found Staryal Johnston, 34, guilty of one count of deliberate homicide and one count o…
A Missoula couple were recently shocked when a new landlord raised rent by over $700 a month on their apartment and won't let them keep living there.
Steele has overseen the 2.4-million-acre Flathead National Forest in northwest Montana since January 2020.
The car was located in a parking lot near 250 E. Spruce Street.