3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $875,000

Build to Suit or use The Spruce Plan, with Award Winning Hoyt Homes. The Spruce Plan pictured has been built at Canyon River, and is a zero entry, 3 bed, 2 bath executive finished home. Amenities include solid surface counter tops in the kitchen and master en suite, tiled shower, stainless appliances, maple cabinets, and pella windows. The garage has a deep stall that would allow a 3rd bay for a compact car, work shop or exercise room. The new phase 3 Invermere sub division in Miller Creek is a highly desirable location with a lower density neighborhood, level/slightly sloped lots and gorgeous views, close to the park. CCR's allow parking of an RV vehicle or boat on a parking pad. Pictures are a representation of the Spruce Plan, an option of what could be built.

