New luxury townhomes in the beautiful Stillwaters subdivision where every townhome has common area around it. 35 total acres of common area. This model is Modern style to be built by Gooden Construction. Open floor plan with huge view windows and features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This plan has a double master concept with a main floor master and one upstairs. Also a large bonus space over the garage. All homeowners also have private community access to 90 acres on the river. Townhomes being built by Gooden Construction, Hoyt Homes and Edgell Building. Reserve your lot early with finish dates fall of 2022. Pricing includes generous allowances. Exact price tbd as buyers choose finishes. Cash buyers or with large down payments doing their own construction loans can save $10,000.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 25-year-old Colorado skier missing since Thursday was found deceased Friday on the Idaho side of the divide.
The owners of the popular Kamoon and Ragheef food trucks, which have been operating in the Imagine Nation Brewery parking lot, have purchased the old Tia’s restaurant building at 1016 W. Broadway.
John T. Mosby was charged with felony sexual assault and misdemeanor indecent exposure in 2005 following an incident in the showers at a local gym.
In the Tom Miner Basin near Yellowstone National Park, a ranching family has worked to live alongside grizzly bears by modifying their own behaviors and livestock, and by adopting unique technology.
Printmaker Max Mahn, who's known for his gig posters, will create imagery for the craft brewery's 2022 Off-Centered Art Series beers.
Officials are asking the public to call 406-758-5600 or email tips@flathead.mt.gov with any information about the incident.
The bodies have been transported to the medical examiner in Missoula for autopsies.
A radio-collared grizzly sow took a 2,800-mile trek through Montana and Idaho. Her trail shows the many places bears may soon inhabit as their numbers increase.
After 18 years, Tom Bensen is planning to retire from his post as executive director of Arts Missoula, the nonprofit local arts agency.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for Jan 19, 2022.