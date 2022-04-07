3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $876,000

Property is listed and under contract.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The names of two people who lost their lives in a Missoula double-fatal crash last month were released to the Missoulian on Tuesday.
Police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said David Guinard was taken into custody on charges of criminal endangerment.
Lyle S. St. Goddard Jr. is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and six misdemeanors.
The names of nine people arrested last week on suspicion of using and selling fentanyl and other drugs on the Blackfeet Nation have been released.
In a press release, the church said Montana is home to more than 50,000 Mormons and more than 125 congregations.
Although she's been in addiction recovery for seven years, a felony conviction meant a Missoula woman didn't hear back on 25 housing applications while she was homeless.
Around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services served the warrant on a residence belonging to Blackfeet Tribal Chairman Tim Davis.
Missoula County Public Schools has placed principal Ryan Rettig on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
A storm front heading toward Missoula on Monday afternoon has prompted advisories from city maintenance workers to be careful around wind-toppled trees.
Some private attorneys in western Montana said they would no longer accept cases until the state brought their pay in line with their counterparts in Yellowstone County.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.