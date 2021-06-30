 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $89,000

For sale is this 1989 Fleetwood 28 x 48 Doublewide. The home HAS to be moved as it is on private property. Cash only as it will not finance since it is not on a permanent foundation (and needs to be moved). Sorry no option for seller financing, or renting. Address will not be displayed on the internet. It is located in Missoula. The three bedroom two bathroom home has been well taken care of. Only one owner. The home was upgraded to double insulated walls and ceiling. The front porch, back deck, and carport will all be removed prior to closing. Shed does not come with the property. Call Heidi Stahl 406-207-1073, or your real estate professional for more information.

