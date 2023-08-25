Welcome to 2777 Paniolo Place! Seller is offering a $15,000 credit to buy down interest rate, with a full price offer. This new construction home features 2,292 sqft of living space, 3 bedrooms + 2.5 bathrooms. All bedrooms are located on the main level. This is a well built farmhouse with vaulted ceilings, quartz countertops, samsung stainless steel appliances, spacious laundry room with a sink, cabinets, countertops and storage + a great bonus room above the garage. The master bathroom features a freestanding tub + walk-in tile shower. This home has a deep double car garage, open kitchen, dining + living room concept. A/C central air, gas fireplace, fully landscaped with underground sprinklers + beautiful views from the front and back. Enjoy the Ranch Club neighborhood with a short walk to the Club House, Golf Course + Swimming Pool. This property is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $890,000
