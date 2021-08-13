Live the comfortable and convenient lifestyle you've been dreaming of with this stunning 4th floor penthouse condo. The hustle and bustle of downtown Missoula is only moments away along with the local Good Food Store, coffee shops, restaurants, the Milwaukee Trail, the River Trail and the community park.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $899,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brendon T. Galbreath, 21, died at St. Patrick Hospital following a shooting involving police early Wednesday in Missoula.
Thirty-eight commenters spoke on the issue of masking in the district, with 24 in favor of universal masking and 14 expressing opposition.
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed by a Missoula police officer early Wednesday, although details are scarce.
Police said it appears the man was experiencing hallucinations and had been shooting at people who did not exist.
A new brewery is opening in Missoula, a new food truck pod is starting up and an anonymous donor gave $50,000 to an affordable housing nonprofit.
More residents near Flathead Lake are being impacted by early-stage evacuation notices as the Boulder 2700 fire continues to threaten homes.
- Updated
"COVID has not been confirmed as the cause of death and further investigation is needed before they make a conclusive decision about cause of death."
The infrastructure in “Paradise City” doesn’t build itself.
Timothy Allen Clark, 61, is being held in the Missoula County Detention Center on a felony charge of assault with a weapon charge.
- Updated
A relative has identified three people killed in the fiery crash of a small plane in southeastern Minnesota as a surgeon from Omaha, Nebraska, and two of his family members from Montana.