3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $910,000

New luxury townhomes in the beautiful Stillwaters subdivision where every townhome has common area around it. 35 total acres of common area. This model is Modern style to be built by Hoyt Construction. Open floor plan with huge view windows and features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This plan has a double master concept with a main floor master and one upstairs. Also a large bonus space over the garage. All homeowners also have private community access to 90 acres on the river. Townhomes being built by Gooden Construction, Hoyt Homes and Edgell Building. Reserve your lot early with finish dates mid to late 2022. Pricing includes generous allowances. This unit has an expected completion date of summer 2022. Some finishes may be available for buyer to choose.