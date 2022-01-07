New luxury townhomes in the beautiful Stillwaters subdivision where every townhome has common area around it. 35 total acres of common area. This model is Modern style to be built by Hoyt Construction. Open floor plan with huge view windows and features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This plan has a double master concept with a main floor master and one upstairs. Also a large bonus space over the garage. All homeowners also have private community access to 90 acres on the river. Townhomes being built by Gooden Construction, Hoyt Homes and Edgell Building. Reserve your lot early with finish dates early 2022. Pricing includes generous allowances. Exact price tbd as buyers choose finishes. Cash buyers or with large down payments doing their own construction loans can save $10,000.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $917,900
