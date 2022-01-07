 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $917,900

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $917,900

New luxury townhomes in the beautiful Stillwaters subdivision where every townhome has common area around it. 35 total acres of common area. This model is Modern style to be built by Hoyt Construction. Open floor plan with huge view windows and features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This plan has a double master concept with a main floor master and one upstairs. Also a large bonus space over the garage. All homeowners also have private community access to 90 acres on the river. Townhomes being built by Gooden Construction, Hoyt Homes and Edgell Building. Reserve your lot early with finish dates early 2022. Pricing includes generous allowances. Exact price tbd as buyers choose finishes. Cash buyers or with large down payments doing their own construction loans can save $10,000.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photo: Heavy Snowfall in Missoula

Photo: Heavy Snowfall in Missoula

Strong winds, temperatures in the low teens and steady snow Wednesday night prompted a high avalanche warning from the West Central Montana Avalanche Center on Thursday morning.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News