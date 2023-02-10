3.99% Owner Financing available on approved credit, terms and conditions apply. Brand new, move-in ready, luxury construction brought to you by Butler Creek Development. Highly sought after lot adjacent to subdivision common area. Astonishing Missoula Valley views from the main floor of this 2,781 SF 3 BD 2.5 BA home in West Pointe. Exquisite design and finishes throughout the entire home. Thermador appliance package, butler's pantry, walk-in shower, soaking tub, heated tile floor, laundry on both levels, custom closets, accent lighting, and more! Country feel but still only 10 minutes to downtown Missoula. Call Andrew Weigand at 406.541.4810 or your real estate professional today
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $919,000
