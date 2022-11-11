 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $935,000

Imagine the ease of owning a luxury townhome in the Stillwaters Subdivision with access to the Clark Fork River and 35 acres of common area. Low-maintenance townhouse living with the desired privacy that Montana provides. NCDesign Studio Architect has captured the essence of living in natural surrounding with both mountain and valley views from every window.

