New luxury townhomes in the beautiful Stillwaters subdivision where every townhome has common area around it. 35 total acres of common area. This model is Modern style to be built by Hoyt Construction. Open floor plan with huge view windows and features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This plan has a double master concept with a main floor master and one upstairs. Also a large bonus space over the garage. All homeowners also have private community access to 90 acres on the river. Townhomes being built by Gooden Construction, Hoyt Homes and Edgell Building. Pricing includes generous allowances. This townhome is nearing completion. All finishes are of high quality and available to view. The area is an active construction zone so please do not access without an appointment. Listed by KC Hart
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $935,000
