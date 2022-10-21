3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $935,000

New luxury townhomes in the beautiful Freestone at Stillwaters subdivision where every townhome has common area around it. 35 total acres of common area. This model is Modern style built by Hoyt Construction. Open floor plan with huge view windows and features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This plan has a double master concept with a main floor master and one upstairs. Also a large bonus space over the garage. All homeowners also have private community access to 90 acres on the river. Townhomes being built by Gooden Construction, Hoyt Homes and Edgell Building. This unit is within 60 days of completion. Model unit is finished and available to view. The neighborhood has private walking trial access to the river and the views are spectacular.