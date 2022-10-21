New luxury townhomes in the beautiful Freestone at Stillwaters subdivision where every townhome has common area around it. 35 total acres of common area. This model is Modern style built by Hoyt Construction. Open floor plan with huge view windows and features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This plan has a double master concept with a main floor master and one upstairs. Also a large bonus space over the garage. All homeowners also have private community access to 90 acres on the river. Townhomes being built by Gooden Construction, Hoyt Homes and Edgell Building. This unit is within 60 days of completion. Model unit is finished and available to view. The neighborhood has private walking trial access to the river and the views are spectacular.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $935,000
The warehouse is being built with insulated precast concrete panels for walls. The same construction method has been used for Amazon warehouses.
Early Saturday morning, Missoula police got calls about a man pointing a gun at people at a bar on Ryman Street.
The boy's grandfather, in a wheelchair, and a neighbor with a pipe helped scare the bear off. The bear was fatally shot by police a short time later.
Cops are digging into why someone buried a car in a multi-million-dollar California home's yard in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside.
The upset-minded Idaho Vandals stormed into Missoula and won 30-23 with a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions sealing the deal.
Lake County emergency teams responded to a two vehicle, head-on crash at 7:15 p.m.
“Our families should be able to build an accessory dwelling unit, a smaller, more accessible home or an in-law suite on their property,” Gianforte said.
A warmer-than-normal fall will end this week as wet, cold weather descends upon western Montana and much of the West.
At Winter Kissed Farm near Stevensville, leafy greens are grown throughout the winter for customers all over western Montana.
There are no plans to change the name or staff at Bob Ward & Sons.