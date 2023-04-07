Imagine the ease of owning a luxury townhome in the Stillwaters Subdivision with access to the Clark Fork River and 35 acres of common area. Low-maintenance townhouse living with the desired privacy that Montana provides. NC Design Studio Architect has captured the essence of living in natural surrounding with both mountain and valley views from every window.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $935,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man is dead following a fatal car collision in the Snowbowl parking lot on Wednesday evening.
There is no longer an active threat to the public and officers are no longer seeking a person of interest after three people were detained.
A passenger in a Honda was brought to Bitterroot Health but later died, according to highway patrol.
According to dispatch, it was a cargo-carrying train with non-hazardous materials and not a passenger train.
Developer Andy Holloran and his team have sold two downtown Missoula hotels and The Mercantile retail center to a new ownership group.