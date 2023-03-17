Modern design meets nature in this luxury townhome built by reputable award-winning builder Gooden Construction. Setting this home apart from others is an open-beam, steel-framed staircase with hardwood treads, allowing views the instant you enter the front door. Besides the high-end appliances, gas fireplace, and double sliding doors to the back patio, this home also boasts a main floor owner's suite complete with laundry in the spacious closet. Upstairs you will find an additional two bedrooms, one of which is also an owner's suite along with a loft and bonus room above the 2 car garage. Freestone at Stillwaters Subdivision with access to the Clark Fork River and 35 acres of common area. Low-maintenance townhouse living with the desired privacy that Montana provides. Breaking ground in October 2022, this home still has time for you to select finishes.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $940,000
