3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $940,000

Privacy and tranquility combine with the modern idea of a lock-and-leave townhome in Missoula's newest premier neighborhood. Main level living with the owner's suite and laundry in a zero-grade entry main level home. Sweeping views from the South facing patio mean you can enjoy sunrise to sunset backing to acres of designated continual open space. Speaking of heat, use the gas fireplace in the living room in the winter and enjoy the comforts of air conditioning in the summer. Complete with a Thermador appliance package, custom cabinets, and engineered hardwood flooring, the kitchen is sure to impress. The open floor plan feels even grander with the vaulted ceilings and open-tread stairs leading to the spacious second level.