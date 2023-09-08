Welcome to 774 Anglers Bend Way, located in the heart of the picturesque Canyon River Golf Course community. This single-level, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence, built in 2018, offers low-maintenance living and is a golfer's dream. Inside the home, you'll find a harmonious blend of comfort and functionality. The thoughtfully designed open living area with a gas fireplace seamlessly connects with the dining area, kitchen, and den, creating a welcoming and versatile space. The spacious primary suite offers an elegant touch with French Doors leading to a second patio. The well-appointed ensuite is complete with a luxurious jetted air tub, a beautifully tiled shower, a private lavatory, and a spacious walk-in closet. The second and third bedrooms offer space for guests and or a home office or hobbies. Additional amenities include engineered hardwood floors, granite counters, metal-clad Pella doors and windows, central air conditioning, and an oversized three-stall garage. This neighborhood is not just a place to live; it's a lifestyle. With a serene water feature just off your two back patios and fairway views right from your backyard, this property offers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, style, and convenience. Situated in the breathtaking Missoula, Montana, this community offers easy access to the 18 hole championship golf course, hiking trails, the Blackfoot River, and all the amenities that make Montana living exceptional. Downtown Missoula, with its vibrant arts scene, dining, and shopping options, is just a short drive away. Call Jen Clement at 406.360.9849 or your real estate professional.