Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in this remarkable residential listing. Situated on a highly sought-after lot that borders the serene subdivision common area, this home offers a truly idyllic setting. Prepare to be captivated by breathtaking views of the picturesque Missoula Valley, visible from the main floor of this spacious 2,781 square foot, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom residence in the coveted West Pointe neighborhood. No detail has been overlooked in the design and execution of this exquisite home. The interior boasts a seamless fusion of elegance and functionality, showcased by top-of-the-line finishes throughout. Thermador appliance package, butler's pantry, walk-in shower, soaking tub, heated tile floor, laundry on both levels, custom closets, accent lighting, and more! Despite its country-like ambiance, this remarkable property is conveniently located just 10 minutes from downtown Missoula. Call Andrew Weigand at 406.541.4810 or your real estate professional today.