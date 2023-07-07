Welcome to the best of the Missoula lifestyle in this brand new freestanding home on Trail Blazer Loop! Enjoy all the benefits of a brand new home without any of the hassle, noise, or mess of ongoing construction. This home is the pinnacle of the neighborhood with sweeping views from the "M" to Lolo Peak and more! This home is situated on a premier south facing exterior lot for tons of natural light and unobstructed views over the city to the mountains. Come home to your new double finished garage, then enter the ground floor with a large entry area, two bedrooms, full bath, and laundry room. Then head up to the main level and enjoy the soaring ceilings and windows, wide open floor plan, main level primary bedroom with a massive walk in closet and an elegant en suite bath. All finishes and materials are high end and truly stunning. The upper level features an office with more amazing views and access to the rooftop patio. Don't miss this amazing and unique home! Listed by Mike Kaptur