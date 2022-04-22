3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $975,000

Build in the Ranch Club. Still time to customize the home exactly the way you would like. This subdivision offers 360 degree views of Missoula Valley & surrounding mountains. Located only five miles west of Reserve Street. There are exceptional amenities that could be utilized while living at the Ranch Club which include a links-style golf course, swimming complex w/four pools, fitness facility, and an excellent restaurant. Plans & specifications of home are subject to change. Photos of Ranch Club are not taken from the lot. Call Caron Lavoie (406) 880-8855, or your Real Estate professional