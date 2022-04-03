 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $975,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $975,000

A great opportunity to enjoy Montana living at its best. Just minutes from the Clark Fork river, views of Snowbowl Ski Resort, and the convenience of Missoula only 10 minutes away. This 7.64 acre, well constructed horse property has everything you will need to live a peaceful Montana life. Owner Financing available. If more land is needed, land/lot line adjustment are negotiable.Private gated access and mature trees surrounding the home give you plenty of privacy and seclusion. There is ample space for horses or livestock with a tack room, mini barn w/heated water, round pen, corrals, and fully fenced pasture.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News