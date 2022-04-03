A great opportunity to enjoy Montana living at its best. Just minutes from the Clark Fork river, views of Snowbowl Ski Resort, and the convenience of Missoula only 10 minutes away. This 7.64 acre, well constructed horse property has everything you will need to live a peaceful Montana life. Owner Financing available. If more land is needed, land/lot line adjustment are negotiable.Private gated access and mature trees surrounding the home give you plenty of privacy and seclusion. There is ample space for horses or livestock with a tack room, mini barn w/heated water, round pen, corrals, and fully fenced pasture.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $975,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATED: Eight arrested at Blackfeet Tribal Council chairman's house, some in connection to selling fentanyl
Around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services served the warrant on a residence belonging to Blackfeet Tribal Chairman Tim Davis.
Missoula County Public Schools has placed principal Ryan Rettig on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
The local GOP was alarmed that some conservative voters said they’ll skip the 2022 elections due to fraud allegations pushed by local right-wing activists.
The new Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery on Reserve Street is still under construction but the owners say it should open soon.
Colton R. Merritt pleaded not guilty in January 2021 to one count of deliberate homicide. Last month, Merritt was ordered to be evaluated at the Montana State Hospital.
Although she's been in addiction recovery for seven years, a felony conviction meant a Missoula woman didn't hear back on 25 housing applications while she was homeless.
The March weather lion appears more like an April Fool’s joke as a nasty winter blast rolls in Monday and Tuesday.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for March 30, 2022
Sadie Marie Todd, 45, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to possession of meth and heroin with intent to distribute.
Employees of Black Coffee Roasting Co. in Missoula say high housing costs and low wages led to the decision.