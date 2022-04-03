3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $975,000

A great opportunity to enjoy Montana living at its best. Just minutes from the Clark Fork river, views of Snowbowl Ski Resort, and the convenience of Missoula only 10 minutes away. This 7.64 acre, well constructed horse property has everything you will need to live a peaceful Montana life. Owner Financing available. If more land is needed, land/lot line adjustment are negotiable.Private gated access and mature trees surrounding the home give you plenty of privacy and seclusion. There is ample space for horses or livestock with a tack room, mini barn w/heated water, round pen, corrals, and fully fenced pasture.