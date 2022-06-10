 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $997,500

Popular Water's Edge Town Homes along the banks of the Clark Fork River above Missoula. Luxurious, nearly new and maintenance free, this lifestyle awaits you. Main floor living including master bedroom suite, utilities, den/extra bedroom, open floor plan and zero step entry from garage to home. Daylight, walkout lower level includes separate apratment style kitchen, family/game room, guest bedroom, bath and patio. Enjoy watching eagles fly by and the river flow past from your large, private main level deck. All of this just minutes from downtown and U of M Campus. Golfing 1/2 mile away at Canyon River Golf, biking and walking trails, fishing, floating and paddle boarding! It's all there.

