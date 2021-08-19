A great opportunity to enjoy Montana living at its best awaits you in this much sought-after Upper Rattlesnake home. Sitting on a large corner lot, in a serene park-like setting, this home boasts main floor living and so much more. An abundance of natural light streams in through large picture windows and 2 sliders which give access to the wrap-around porch overlooking the garden and lawn. This home also has a beautiful daylight basement that can be used as a separate living area for family or privacy for your guests. This area has a remodeled kitchen, 2 bathrooms, a large recreation/family area, wet bar, numerous rooms for crafting/storage/tools and separate entrance access to the large patio. If more bedrooms are desired, buyers can also look into the
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $999,000
