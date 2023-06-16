River's Edge Two subdivision on Fly High Drive consists of beautifully custom crafted homes and 109 Fly High Drive is a prime example of this. This home and property has been meticulously cared for and the upgrades are endless. Walking into this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home you will appreciate the open floor plan with the large windows in the living room giving you stunning mountain and river views. The kitchen consists of stainless steel appliances and beautiful quartz countertops and a perfect dining area. Off of the dining area is the laundry room which leads into the oversized attached garage and 17'x 43' RV bay. There is upgraded lighting throughout along with in floor heating in the living quarters and the garage and RV bay. The interior custom work was not the only part of this home that was well thought out but the pristine exterior and its gorgeous landscaping and curved cement work.