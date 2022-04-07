RARE 145' of Bitterroot river frontage to swim, boat, fish, float from your own private access. This is a LIFESTYLE as well as a home. Abundant wildlife, bird watching. This colorful, eclectic, top quality, custom, SMART home will appeal to artists and fishermen who value privacy. Only river, mountains and sunsets can be seen from inside and from outdoor living room. ADA and smart home- absolutely no stairs. Gas cooking and heating, high speed internet, all utilities underground. Walk-in pantry. 8x16 shop adjoins 28x22' oversized garage Large garden, shed incl. Plumbed for A/C. Rural yet convenient- 5 min from Florence, 10 min from Stevi, 22 min from Missoula. Located just yards from north end of Metcalf Wildlife Refuge.Call Nic Lundborg 406-802-4149 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $1,190,000
