3 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $1,225,000

Don't miss your opportunity to own this exceptional property offering 23+ Acres, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, zero-level entry 2,300+ SqFt with huge shop and stunning views! Built in 2020 and no detail was spared. Upon entering you are greeted with the open concept, vaulted ceilings, large windows that frame the awesome views from every angle. LVP Flooring throughout, Hickory Cabinetry, granite counters, and a cozy wood buring stove in the living room. The Owners suite is privately situated and features an enchanting gas fireplace, en-suite bath with walk-in spa shower, walk-in closet and access to the rear patio. The other bedooms are situated at the opposite side of the home and the 3rd bedroom could easily be converted to add a 4th bedroom. There is also a convenient mud room/laundy room