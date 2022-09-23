Look no further, this is the Bitterroot Valley home you've been waiting for. Soak in the mountain views & entertain friends & family in this open concept 3 bed, 2.5 bath with bonus room that could be a 4th bedroom, guest suite or office. Cozy by the gas fireplace in the great room & then step outside onto the large deck & watch the Montana sunset. The main level master also has direct access to the deck, a beautiful ensuite bathroom, & large walk in closet with shelving. Downstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms & a bathroom. There is also plenty of room for your vehicles & toys with an attached 2 car garage + a 30x50 shop! 11.38 acres rounds out this incredible offering. Additionally, the home can be sold furnished. Call Cris Iverson 406-780-3983 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $1,395,000
