Gorgeous home on the Bitterroot River! Built in 2019 to captivate you with unobstructed river views and majestic mountains. This haven welcomes you with a beamed vaulted great room, fieldstone fireplace, & hardwood floors. The Chef's kitchen has so many amenities including top end Blue Star double ovens and gas cook top. Notice the built-in wine storage in your dining area. The spacious Primary Suite has a walkout to the covered patio, double vanities, soaking tub, and large closet. Take advantage of the options for the 3rd bedroom space as it comes with a Murphy Bed. The oversized 3 stall garage has coated floors and ample space. The exterior offers an RV outlet, and large shed. Make everyday feel like a holiday as you take your boat out on your personal river access, or cast a fishing line for your dinner. Enjoy soaring eagles, and be mesmerized by the changing colors of the river banks. Contact M. Valentine at 406-370-4984 or your real estate professional.