3 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $540,000

Built in 2016, this home features an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on one level. Hickory cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Master suite has a soaker tub, double vanity and large walk-in closet. Enjoy the back patio with hot tub and finished 2 car garage. Central A/C and U/G sprinklers are added features. Call Shelly Evans at 406-544-8570 or your real estate professional for more information.

