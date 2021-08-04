3 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $550,000

Grab the keys to this gorgeous brand new home & enjoy the breathtaking views of the Bitterroot Valley. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on a 1 acre lot & accommodates 1,880 sqft of living space. You will instantly fall in love with the living room fireplace, tall ceilings, oversized bedrooms & the beautiful stamped concrete on front deck & back patio. This home features LVP flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, a moveable kitchen island, double car garage & single level living.