3 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $599,900

Just 25 miles from Missoula, this is country living at it's best. Situated on 4.87 Acres and set up to be a mini ranch~ producing 10 tons of alfalfa/grass mix hay per year! Fenced and cross fenced, end of the road privacy, room for all your toys and RV, open barn, tack room, hay storage, chicken coup, gravity flow irrigation and 5 apple trees will keep your mini ranch fruitful for years to come. Recent updates include a new A/C and Furnace and remodeled main floor bathroom. The main floor consists of a Master Suite complete with jacuzzi tub, 2 more bedrooms, remodeled bathroom and main floor laundry room. Downstairs you will find a large family room, a storage room, bathroom and 2 more bonus rooms. Escape the city! Call Jerry Hogan at 406-546-7270 or your real estate professional for