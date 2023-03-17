Introducing the newest addition to the Elk Ridge neighborhood of the Bitterroot Valley in Montana, the upcoming 1800 sq ft, one-level home built by the renowned Beauchamp Construction. This stunning home boasts three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, perfect for those looking for a spacious yet low-maintenance living space. As you enter the home, you'll be greeted by an open floor plan that seamlessly integrates the living room, dining area, and kitchen. The large kitchen island is perfect for cooking and entertaining guests, and the kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances and ample storage space. The large master suite features tray ceilings and a walk-in tile shower with two showerheads, perfect for relaxing after a long day. (See Additional Remarks) For more info text: BRE to: 59559 or call Jeremy Williams @ 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.