Country cutie on Stevensville's West side with knockout views! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single level home was built for easy living. Enter through the sliding glass door into a generous entry way with easy access to the tiled laundry/mud room. This home was built a heated slab, hot water powered by electricity heats the floors for ultimate comfort and extra efficiency. There is also a wood stove for those extra chilly Montana nights! Large dining and kitchen area is ideal for entertaining. There is a fantastic island, and plenty of room for a dining set. Separate living/entertainment area is extra spacious. The luxurious main suite features a large zero entry tiled shower, jetted tub and oversized walk-in closet. Down the hall find another full bath, a bedroom, and a bedroom/office space featuring custom barn wood doors and shelving which reveal a Murphy bed! This custom home is filled with extras, sure to delight.
3 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $675,000
