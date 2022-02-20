 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $695,000

Absolute pride of ownership is evident throughout this immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with detached shop. This east side rural setting allows unobstructed views of both the Sapphire and Bitterroot Mountains. You will enjoy the low maintenance of this 2015 built home which has a metal roof and Rollex steel siding. The inviting front porch welcomes you in and a offers place to sit and watch the sun set. Inside you will notice the vaulted ceiling and open concept. The kitchen has ample counter-space, GE slate appliances, and the perfect placement of the kitchen window. Birch cabinetry, trim, and doors provide character and durability. In-floor radiant heat allows consistent comfort throughout. The primary bedroom has a full bathroom and walk-in closet.

