3 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $720,000

TBB Stunning 3 bedroom farmhouse plan with finished walkout basement. Outstanding views of Bitterroot & Sapphire mountains. Easy access to Stevensville. Cathedral ceiling in kitchen & living room, with wood beams Boasting lots of luxury finishes like a fireplace, all stainless steel appliances (4) in a cook's kitchen with pantry & granite or similar countertops. Tile in the bathrooms, on demand hot water system, central heat and air conditioning, including a master suite with walk in closet, tub , shower. Main level balcony with basement walkout, large windows & patio. In the basement, the two bedrooms are completed by a dedicated bathroom, a large family room and above all, access to a sheltered terrace! Call Sherry Fields at 406-207-8448 or your real estate professional.