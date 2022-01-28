 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $759,000

Now is the time to own a new, gorgeous, custom home by Elk Mountain Construction to be built across from Lee Metcalf Refuge in Metcalf Estates on 1.44 acres. This home will offer open living concept with urban rustic finishes, 1879 sq.ft. including 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a fabulous home office with central A/C and fireplace. Granite countertops, laminate plank flooring and plush carpet in bedrooms. Covered front and rear patios, an attached 3 car garage with landscaped and fenced yard. Picture of finished home is for reference only colors and finishes to be determined. Seller reserves the right to adjust pricing up or down based on current market values, fluctuating material pricing or changes made by the buyer. Call Kim Lendman 406-531-0783 or your Real Estate Professional.

