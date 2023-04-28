Welcome to a beautiful house to-be-built by Beauchamp Constructions LLC, located in the sought-after Elk Ridge subdivision. This stunning property sits on a 1.11-acre lot, providing ample space for outdoor activities and privacy. The house boasts 2356 sq ft of living area, with two stories and a well-designed floor plan. As you enter the house, you are greeted with an open-concept living area that features a spacious family room, dining area, and a modern kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, and a large center island that provides extra counter space. The house features three bedrooms (plus large bonus room) and two and a half bathrooms, making it ideal for families. The bedrooms are located on the second floor, providing a private and quiet space for rest and relaxation. For more info text: "ELKRIDGE" to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams @ 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional. (See Additional Remarks) The master bedroom is spacious and features a large walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with a shower, and a dual-sink vanity. Some of the highlights of this house are the second family room and the bonus room located on the second floor. The bonus room is perfect for a home office, a playroom, or a media room, providing extra living space for you and your family. Outside, the house features a beautiful yard with plenty of space for outdoor activities, gardening, and relaxation. The house also has a two-car garage, providing ample space for parking and storage. Overall, this house built by Beauchamp Constructions LLC is a stunning property that combines comfort, functionality, and style. With its spacious living area, modern amenities, and beautiful location, it is the perfect place to call home. Renderings represent the floor plan only and may not represent final specs of the home please call Listing Agent for complete package.