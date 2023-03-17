Welcome to Elk Ridge, a stunning new neighborhood in Stevensville, MT, where Beauchamp Construction is proud to present a brand new Craftsman style home, set on a spacious 1.14-acre lot. With 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,993 square feet of living space, this home has been thoughtfully designed to offer both comfort and style. The exterior of the home boasts a classic Craftsman design, with strong finishes and attention to detail. The one and a half story design creates a unique and inviting look that fits perfectly in the Elk Ridge neighborhood. As you step inside, you'll be welcomed into an open-concept living space that features high ceilings, large windows, and plenty of natural light. The main floor includes a spacious living room, a modern kitchen with an island, and a dining area that leads out to a lovely deck, perfect for relaxing. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams @ 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.